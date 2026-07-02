Meghalaya: Over 63,700 enumeration forms distributed across East Khasi Hills as electoral roll revision gathers pace

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have distributed more than 63,700 Enumeration Forms across East Khasi Hills as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with the exercise progressing across all 15 Assembly constituencies in the district.

The enumeration phase, which began on June 30, covers all 898 polling parts in the district. BLOs are carrying out door-to-door visits to distribute forms to households, while the collection of completed forms is scheduled to continue until July 29.

According to the District Election Officer, a total of 63,731 Enumeration Forms had been distributed as of July 2, while 1,401 forms had already been digitised. The highest number of forms distributed so far was recorded in Pynursla Assembly constituency (7,202), followed by Mawlai (5,857) and Mawryngkneng (5,712). On the digitisation front, Mawphlang led with 255 forms, ahead of Nongthymmai (144) and Mawlai (134).

The district administration also said the SIR helpline had received nine calls by July 2, with all reported issues resolved.

Photographs released by the administration show BLOs conducting house-to-house visits, distributing forms and assisting residents with the enumeration process across different parts of the district.