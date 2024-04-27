Justice BP Katakey, who leads the Single Member Committee appointed by the Meghalaya High Court, has informed that over 75,000 MT of coal is yet to be transported to the designated depots, including 5,000 MT in West Khasi Hills district and 70,000 MT in East Jaintia Hills.

Katakey held a review meeting with the officials of the state government regarding the matter. He informed that he has directed the East Jaintia Hills district administration to complete the transportation of the coal to the designated depot within 15 days.

Speaking to reports, Katakey said that the High Court, on March 14, 2024, had given authorities 45 days to transport the remaining quantity of reassessed, reverified, inventoried coal either to the designated depot or a temporary one which will be identified by the government. He added, “It appears that out of four districts, except the East Jaintia Hills (EJH) district, others have almost completed the transport of reassessed reverified inventoried coal. In EJH, earlier 1.3 lakh MT of coal was left to be transported, out of which the authorities have already transported a little over 60,000 MT. Now, around 70,000 MT is yet to be transported.”

Further, Katakey assured that he has instructed the Deputy Commissioner of EJH district to verify the existence of the 70,000 MT coal which has not yet been transported by the coal miners to the designated depot.

Stating that payments for surveys into coal as well as auctions is pending, he also said that the entire process is time consuming and that some amount has to be paid to the Coal India limited as well as the agency which will hold the auction.

Katakey said that 14 lakh metric tons of coal have been reassessed, adding that a drone survey would be beneficial. He also lay emphasis on taking the assistance of NESAC people to explore the possibility of satellite imagery of coal producing areas which will help in identifying if whether any more coal is available which could then be seized. He said that in such a case, coal owners will not be paid but the amount will be utilised for the benefit of the state.