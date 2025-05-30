The 3rd YAI North East Regatta wrapped up today at Umiam Lake, with over 80 young sailors from nine leading sailing clubs across India competing in a five-day event marked by tough weather and strong performances. The regatta doubled as a Junior National Ranking Event, influencing selections for the 2026 Asian Games.

Organised by the Umiam Sailing Club (USC) and UDAY Sailing Foundation under the Yachting Association of India (YAI), the regatta featured 81 participants, including 25 female sailors and 9 newcomers. Races were held across five boat classes in 11 categories.

One of the key announcements came from Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh during the closing ceremony. He revealed that over Rs 100 crore will be invested in developing Umiam Lake as a premier water sports destination. “We look forward to welcoming you all back next year with these upgraded facilities,” said Lyngdoh.

The event also made a technological first, with the entire regatta live-streamed, enabling families to watch races remotely.

Recognition was given to standout performers:

Doaydy T Sangma of USC was named Most Promising Sailor.

Shashank Batham of the National Sailing School (NSS), Bhopal, won the Col Jaggi Trophy after achieving seven guns in the ILCA 6 category.

National Sailing School (NSS), Bhopal, was awarded Best Sailing Club, securing ten medals.

The Umiam Sailing Club, despite being just three years old, fielded the third-largest team at the regatta, highlighting the rapid growth of sailing in Meghalaya.

Officials from YAI, the Defence forces, and sailing foundations joined local leaders at the ceremony, emphasizing the growing importance of the Northeast in India’s sailing calendar.