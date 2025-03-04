Meghalaya Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh revealed that 8,393 people with disabilities reside in East Khasi Hills District during today's Budget Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Responding to queries from MLA Heavingstone Kharpran regarding support for disabled individuals between 2018 and December 2024, Lyngdoh stated that financial assistance "varies from scheme to scheme."

The government operates multiple support programmes for persons with disabilities, with financial aid amounts differing based on factors such as disability type, severity, and specific program eligibility criteria.