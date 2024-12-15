Meghalaya's PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital (PIMC) has been included under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

The announcement was made following a letter from the National Health Authority, Government of India, confirming that the college received hospital empanelment after completing all the required steps.

A training programme in this regard was held by the State Health Agency Meghalaya at PIMC, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) which was attended by doctors, nurses, and technical staff from PIMC.

Furthermore, the PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital under the State Nodal Agency-Meghalaya, and Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).



Meanwhile, Meghalaya was honoured with second place in the Group-D category of the National Energy Conservation Award for the second consecutive year.

The award, presented by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, Government of India, recognises the state's outstanding efforts in promoting energy efficiency, reducing energy consumption, and fostering sustainability.