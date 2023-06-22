A part of the peripheral retaining wall of the PA Sangma stadium complex collapsed on June 22 due to incessant rains. No casualties were reported in the aftermath of the incident. The preliminary cause of the collapse has been attributed to the severe damage caused by heavy rains that have been lashing Tura and the West Garo Hills region.

The football stadium, an integral component of the ambitious PA Sangma Sports Complex project, stands as one of the country's largest football stadiums, constructed using state-of-the-art pre-fabricated technology. With a capacity of 9500, the stadium boasts newly constructed North, South, and East Stands, along with modern facilities catering to both spectators and athletes. Additionally, the project includes the construction of two indoor halls spanning an impressive 10,544 square meters. The first hall is equipped with swimming and squash facilities, as well as a gymnasium, while the second hall accommodates various sports such as badminton, table tennis, and basketball. The football stadium was inaugurated in December 2022, and the indoor halls are expected to be completed by December 2024. The overall cost of the project is estimated to be Rs. 127.7 Crores.

The location of the PA Sangma Sports Complex was chosen strategically to ensure accessibility for the residents of Tura town. Acclaimed design agencies meticulously planned the project, taking into consideration all the requirements for hosting national and international matches. Hindustan Steelworks Construction Limited, a Government of India Agency under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, is responsible for executing the project. The construction adheres to the highest standards of design, construction supervision, and project management, ensuring transparency and accountability at every stage. Moreover, all technical drawings, including those of the retaining wall, were meticulously reviewed and verified by experts from reputable national institutions.

The collapse of the retaining wall has triggered an immediate inquiry into the incident. The Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills has launched an official investigation, while an engineering team from the State Sports Council of Meghalaya, Shillong, is currently on-site, collaborating with the contractors to conduct a thorough technical examination. Currently, debris clearance operations are underway, and prompt repair works will commence shortly.

The Department of Sports and Youth Affairs is engaged with all stakeholders to ensure the timely completion of the project. Their primary focus is on providing the people and the youth of Tura with this remarkable infrastructure that will cater to their sporting needs and aspirations.