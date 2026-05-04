Meghalaya panel flags coal transport violations by cement firms

A high court-appointed committee has found that two cement companies in Meghalaya transported more than 2.93 lakh metric tonnes of coal in violation of prescribed norms, raising concerns over regulatory enforcement in the state’s mining sector.

The single-member panel, headed by retired judge B P Katakey, reported that the companies moved coal from outside the state between February 2025 and February 2026 without securing mandatory approvals under the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), 2024.

According to the report submitted to the high court on Friday, the firms had applied on April 8 last year for permission to transport coal during the period from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026. However, no clearance was granted by the competent authority. Despite this, transportation continued, breaching key SOP provisions.

The committee identified multiple lapses, including the absence of prior approval and failure to file mandatory weekly returns. It also flagged missing documentation such as mineral transport challans, tax invoices, e-way bills, certificates of origin and weighment records, indicating significant procedural violations.

The panel further noted that coal was being transported without approval even in connection with a March 4 accident in East Jaintia Hills district, highlighting ongoing non-compliance.

Concerns were also raised over gaps in enforcement. Investigating agencies were found to have not examined the role of landowners in areas where illegal mining activities were detected, pointing to shortcomings in accountability.

The committee has recommended stricter enforcement of SOP provisions, comprehensive verification of transport documents, and a detailed probe into the violations. It also proposed measures such as GPS tracking of vehicles, colour-coded identification systems, designated transport routes and integrated check-points to curb illegal coal movement.

Extending enforcement strategies implemented in East Jaintia Hills to other coal-bearing regions was suggested as a key step to address illegal mining and transportation across the state.