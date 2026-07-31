Meghalaya panel seeks report on Rs 29 crore CMJ Breweries dues, flags power lapses

The Committee on Public Undertakings of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has sought a detailed report on the recovery of a Rs 29 crore outstanding loan owed by CMJ Breweries Pvt. Ltd. and directed the Power Department to explain irregularities flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in the implementation of two rural electrification schemes.

At a meeting chaired by committee chairperson Charles Marngar on Thursday, members reviewed the status of loan recoveries involving public sector undertakings and examined CAG observations on the SAUBHAGYA and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY).

The committee was informed that CMJ Breweries, based in Byrnihat, had repaid ₹23.98 crore against a principal loan of Rs 61.94 crore, leaving Rs 29 crore outstanding. With the repayment deadline set for August 2026, the Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) said it was stepping up efforts to recover the dues. The committee directed the department concerned to submit a detailed report and said it would continue monitoring the case.

The panel also reviewed the loan accounts of Greystone Smelters and Greystone Strips Limited. Members were told that the loans had been written off after approval by the MIDC Board of Directors in September 2025. However, the committee clarified that the write-off did not amount to a waiver and instructed the management to continue recovery efforts. Both companies have been given one week to clear their dues.

The committee noted that Aura Hotels and Resorts Pvt. Ltd. had fully repaid its ₹51 crore loan. It was also informed that dues owed by Badhok Nongmalieh Ford Dealer at Mawiong Rim had been settled through the transfer of a 43,22,000-square-foot property at Kawa Sing in Ri-Bhoi district.

During its examination of the CAG report for the year ended March 31, 2022, the committee raised concerns over payments made under the SAUBHAGYA and DDUGJY schemes without verification of mandatory insurance documents. The Power Department assured members that action would be initiated against officials found responsible.

The committee has directed the department to submit a comprehensive report on the issue within one month.

Members also highlighted complaints over the shortage of transformers in several parts of the state, urging the Power Department to ensure timely availability to prevent disruptions in electricity supply.