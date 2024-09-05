Meghalaya is set to become a hub for design-led development following a landmark agreement between the state government and India's premier design institute.

The Meghalayan Age Limited (MAL), a state government company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad. This three-year partnership aims to harness design thinking and innovation for Meghalaya's growth.

Key initiatives under the MoU include developing a Meghalaya State Design Policy Framework, creating an Institutional Framework for Meghalaya Design Lab and establishing Shillong as a UNESCO 'Design City'.

Dr Vijay Kumar D, Commissioner & Secretary of Planning, Investment Promotion, and Sustainable Development Department, and CMD of MAL, highlighted these priorities during the signing ceremony.

The collaboration will also focus on practical skills development. NID will conduct design thinking workshops and organise exposure visits for Meghalaya's artisans and craftsmen to various design institutes in Gujarat.

Additionally, the partnership aims to develop clusters in Meghalaya related to bamboo handicrafts, subject to NID's resource availability.