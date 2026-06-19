Meghalaya partners with Singapore’s ITEES to strengthen skill development ecosystem

The Government of Meghalaya has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ITE Education Services (ITEES), Singapore, through the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS), to enhance Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the state.

The partnership will focus on academic development, infrastructure enhancement, leadership and capability building, as well as certification and quality assurance mechanisms to strengthen skill-based education.

As part of the collaboration, ITEES will undertake a Situational Training Needs Analysis (STNA) and prepare recommendations along with an implementation roadmap for the proposed establishment of the Meghalaya Skills Institute (MSI).

The initiative aims to create a robust and future-ready skills ecosystem for Meghalaya's youth, equipping them with industry-relevant competencies and improving employment opportunities.

State officials said the collaboration marks a significant step towards modernising vocational education and aligning skill development programmes with global standards.