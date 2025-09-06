Meghalaya partners with UN food programme to draft 5 year vision for modernizing PDS

The Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, in partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), on September 5, launched a workshop to prepare a five-year vision document for the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) in the state.

The inaugural session was attended by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Coming One Ymbon, who underlined the government’s commitment to strengthening food security, transparency and efficiency under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

“This workshop is not just a meeting—it is a platform to reflect on where we stand, understand why efficient PDS matters for every citizen, and chart a clear path toward making Meghalaya a model state in food security,” the minister said in his address.

The day-long deliberations brought together Deputy Commissioners, senior state officials and WFP experts to identify strategic priorities and challenges. Key focus areas included:

Improving last-mile delivery and beneficiary coverage

Leveraging technology for efficient PDS operations

Strengthening stakeholder capacity

Building convergence with agriculture, health, rural development, social justice and allied departments

Officials said WFP’s global expertise will support Meghalaya in framing a progressive roadmap for food distribution. The exercise also reviewed the state’s current NFSA implementation status.

The five-year vision document is expected to be finalized by early 2026, providing a comprehensive plan for modernizing PDS and ensuring better access to food security for citizens across Meghalaya.