The Meghalaya Government has joined hands with the United Nations World Food Programme (UN-WFP) aiming to strengthen the Public Distribution System (PDS) and explore strategies for improved food security across the state.

The decision followed a meeting which was held in Shillong on November 18.

The event was held in the presence of Minister in charge of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, Coming One Ymbon and Country Director of UN-WFP, Elisabeth Faure.

The meeting concentrated on tackling current issues within the PDS, along with evaluating strategies to enhance transparency and accountability in the supply chain in context to Meghalaya.

In order to formulate a collaborative roadmap that aligns with the state’s objective for food security in Meghalaya, a discussion was held.

Moreover, the meeting drafted an initiative which aims to share best practices from other states and global insights on successful models implemented by WFP in the country.

To ensure efficient delivery of essential commodities to beneficiaries, participants deliberated on leveraging advanced technologies and innovative practices.