After a suspected human skull was found lying at Bivar road, in Shillong, on May 22, the police recovered parts of upper torso from the drain after a prolonged search on May 24.

The Office of the Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills district, Shillong informed that the suspected skull was spotted lying adjacent to drain on the road side along Bivar road, Shillong, following which a search operation was launched to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

In a press release, Sal Rituraj Ravi, IPS Superintendent of Police East Khasi Hills, Shillong stated that an investigation to find the remaining body parts is underway, adding that the body is suspected to be of a male person.

Earlier, decomposed lower limbs were found by the search team inside the drain near Bivar road on May 23. Meanwhile, the search team recovered parts of upper torso from the drain after a prolonged search on May 24 after which the body parts were sent to NEIGRIHMS, Shillong for medical examination.

The press release stated, “On 23.05.2024, the decomposed lower limbs were found by the search team inside the drain near Bivar road. Further, on 24.05.2024, the search team recovered parts of upper torso from the drain after a prolonged search. Further search is still undergoing. The recovered body parts have been sent to NEIGRIHMS, Shillong for medical examination. The dead body is suspected to be of a male person based on the apparel found on the remains of the body.”

In this regard, the police registered a case at Sadar PS vide Sadar PS Case No. 160(05)2024 w's 302 IPC and efforts are being made to identify the victim.

Further investigation in the matter is under progress.