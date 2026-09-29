Meghalaya: Passenger vehicle catches fire after 11-KV power line falls on it, 1 dead

A passenger vehicle caught fire after an 11-KV electricity line fell on it near Umkiang in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district late Monday, September 28 night, leaving at least one person dead and another injured. The number of passengers who were travelling in the vehicle and the total number of casualties were not immediately clear.

The incident occurred on the Barak-Guwahati connecting National Highway when the vehicle was travelling towards the Barak Valley. According to preliminary reports, the high-voltage power line suddenly fell onto the moving vehicle, triggering a fire.

The flames rapidly engulfed the vehicle, trapping passengers inside. Witnesses at the scene feared that several people may have been killed in the blaze. However, authorities have so far confirmed one death, while another passenger was reportedly rescued in an injured condition.

The exact number of people travelling in the vehicle remained unclear, and further details on the casualties were awaited.

Meghalaya Police and personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services reached the spot after being alerted about the incident. The fire was subsequently brought under control.

Further details, including the identity of the deceased and the condition of the injured passenger, are awaited. Authorities are also expected to ascertain the circumstances that led to the power line falling onto the vehicle.