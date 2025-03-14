Despite resistance, including the recent protest by the Khasi Students' Union (KSU), the Meghalaya State Investment Promotion & Facilitation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was unanimously passed during the concluding day of the state assembly session on March 13.

The Bill was passed after the state omitted the phrase "creation of land-banks through direct purchase of land or other means." Members from both the ruling and opposition parties expressed their appreciation for the move.

Speaking during the session, CM Sangma stated that the words "creation of land-banks through direct purchase of land or other means" were removed suggesting that the Meghalaya Investment Promotion Authority (MIPA) will not allow creation of land banks. Instead, the Bill will prioritise investment and employment opportunties, promoting the right eco-system.

Earlier on March 11, the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) launched a march towards the Meghalaya Assembly, protesting against the state's proposal to clear the amendment of the Meghalaya State Investment Promotion and Facilitation Act, 2024.

Speaking to India Today NE, KSU General Secretary Donald V. Thabah stated that the protest is being held in response to the government's plan to pass the Meghalaya State Investment Promotion and Facilitation Act, calling it "against Meghalaya's tribes."