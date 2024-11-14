The Executive Chairman of the Meghalaya State Investment Promotion Board (MSIPB), R.M. Mishra inaugurated the Meghalaya Pavilion at the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), the IITF, held from November 14 to 27 saw the participation of different states, Union territories, ministries and private enterprises.

The theme for the year IITF 2024 - "Viksit Bharat @2047" - aligns with India's vision of becoming a developed nation, highlighting progress, innovation, and cultural heritage.

The departments representing Meghalaya at the IITF, 2024 include Tourism, Commerce and Industries, Meghalayan Age and Directorate of Information and Public Relations as the Nodal Department.

Apart from government departments, 8 units sponsored by Directorate of Commerce and Industries drawn from various parts of the state also participated in the fair for promotion and display of their indigenous products.