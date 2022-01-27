SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, while highlighting the state's achievements in the development sphere, paid tribute to the state's patriots and unsung heroes on the occasion of the state's 73rd Independence Day.

"Let us also remember with reverence, Meghalaya’s own patriots, U Tirot Sing, U Kiang Nangbah and Pa Togan N. Sangma and many other unsung heroes. I would also like to express my gratitude to the members of the armed forces, the paramilitary and the police force for their selfless services rendered for the safety of our citizens," he said during his address in Shillong.

"On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day and in the 50th year of the statehood of Meghalaya, I convey my heartfelt greetings to all the citizens of the State," he said, adding, "On this day, we salute the values of our democracy and reaffirm our commitment to liberty, fraternity and equality among all our citizens. Let us on this day pay homage to all the freedom fighters."

Sangma added that Meghalaya is today globally recognized for - a. Natural Heritage - root bridges, sacred groves b. Cultural Heritage - communities, music, practices, agri produce, lakadong, silk, etc.

With a slew of reputed institutions -- NEHU, IIM, NIT, NIFT, NEIGRIHMS -- the state has also emerged as an education hub, he said.

"While the State’s resources are just around Rs. 2,700 crores, we have been able to mobilize more resources due to better implementation of GOI schemes and externally aided projects. c. Our continuous engagement with the Finance Commission where we have been able to present the State’s development narrative; Our share of central taxes has gone up from Rs. 4,200 crores in 2019-20 to Rs. 5,640 crores in 2021-22," he added.

He further informed that Meghalaya has earmarked Rs.109 Crore for upgradation and improvement of Government Lower Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools and the tendering process and work allotment has been completed.

The Scheme will benefit 191 Lower Primary Schools, 8 Upper Primary Schools and 8 Secondary & Higher Secondary Schools.

"The State Government has also taken initiative to complete the pending infrastructure under Central Sponsored Scheme comprising of 15 Lower Primary Schools, 79 Additional Classrooms, 9 Teacher’s Quarters and 16 Secondary Schools. The amount is projected at Rs. 28 crore," added Sangma.

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