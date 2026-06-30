Meghalaya PCB clears Byrnihat ethanol plant of pollution allegations after inspection

The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) on JUne 30 said an inspection of an ethanol and distillery unit in Byrnihat found no violation of prescribed emission standards, dismissing allegations that the plant was contributing to environmental pollution.

The inspection was carried out after social media posts raised concerns over alleged pollution from M/s Umiam Distillation Pvt. Ltd., located at the Export Promotion Industrial Park (EPIP) in Byrnihat.

The industrial town had recently drawn international attention after being ranked the world's most polluted metropolitan area in the 2024 World Air Quality Report released by Swiss air quality monitoring firm IQAir.

Acting suo motu without waiting for a formal complaint, the MSPCB deputed its task force to inspect the unit on June 29.

During the inspection, officials conducted source-emission monitoring by measuring particulate matter (PM), stack velocity, differential pressure and temperature. According to the pollution board, the particulate matter concentration recorded at the facility was well below the permissible limit specified under the unit's Consent to Operate (CTO).

The board also found that the plant's pollution-control systems, including an Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP) installed for the captive power plant and a Multi-Effect Evaporator (MEE) integrated with a Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) system for the distillery, were fully operational.

In addition, officials collected raw and treated effluent samples for laboratory analysis. The MSPCB said the liquid discharge treatment system was functioning properly, with treated water being recycled for use in the plant's cooling tower.

Byrnihat, situated along the Assam-Meghalaya border, was identified as the world's most polluted metropolitan area in IQAir's 2024 report, prompting the Meghalaya government to intensify inspections of industrial units and crack down on polluting industries.

The MSPCB said Byrnihat, which has been designated a non-attainment town under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), remains under continuous environmental surveillance. It noted that several non-compliant red-category industries have been ordered to shut down over the past two years as part of efforts to improve air quality.

Reiterating its commitment to environmental protection, the pollution board said it remains sensitive to public health concerns and will continue regular monitoring and strict enforcement in Byrnihat to ensure compliance with environmental norms.