Meghalaya: Peace meet held in Tura after Rajabala incident; admin appeals for calm, warns against rumours

A peace meeting in connection with the recent Rajabala incident was held today at 11 am, January 10, at the Conference Hall of the Tura Circuit House to reinforce peace and communal harmony in West Garo Hills district.

The meeting was convened by the Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills, Tura, and chaired by Vibhor Aggarwal, Deputy Commissioner.

It was attended by the Superintendent of Police, West Garo Hills, along with prominent religious leaders and representatives of various organisations, including the Central Puja Committee, Tura Mosque, Senior Citizens Forum, Tura Mother’s Union, and several social and youth organisations from across the Tura region. Senior district officials were also present to ensure coordination and follow-up action.

During the meeting, all stakeholders were urged to maintain peace and communal harmony and to refrain from spreading or supporting rumours that could disturb public order.

The district administration reiterated that law and order remain under control and assured participants of strict action against any attempt to incite unrest.

The meeting aimed to promote dialogue, mutual understanding, and collective responsibility in the wake of the Rajabala incident, while reassuring the public of the administration’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability across the district.