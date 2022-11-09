Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has informed that the process of peace talks with the banned HNLC is on track as many meetings at an unofficial level have taken place.

"There are talks happening, we expect more talks to happen in the future at the unofficial level and I hope that the official talks also will be starting very soon", said CM Conrad on Wednesday.

"The Ministery of Home Affairs and the Union Home Minister himself has been continuously monitoring this issue, and they're also very keen that we're able to take the peace talks to the logical conclusion", he added.

CM Conrad expresses the compilation of the process by stating that such processes are not like government programmes or government meetings or normal discussions.

"There's a lot of preparation that goes into all of this a lot of background work, that needs to be done and a lot of you know, discussions pre-discussion, so, therefore, it has to be done in a way that we are able to take everybody into confidence..And hence it is important to ensure that that aspect also is looked into", said CM.

"..one needs to also give the space to ensure that the confidence and overall trust and you noticed that comfort level is built up", added the Chief Minister.

Notably, five senior leaders of the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) came to the State in September for peace talks with the government.

The HNLC team comprises its vice chairman – Manbhalang Jyrwa, political secretary – Aristerwell Thongni and foreign secretary – Phrangkupar Diengdoh and two of their PSO (personal security officers) – Aiborlem Marbaniang and Storgy Lyngdoh.