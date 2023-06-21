The state government of Meghalaya on June 12 issued a notification stating that all individuals above 70 years shall not be employed or re-employed in the state government offices to ensure that the uniform cut-off age is followed in cases of re-employment or employment.

“All Departments/agencies of the State Government like Societies, Corporations who have persons who have been employed or re-employed and are above the age of 70 (seventy) years should henceforth be terminated”, stated the notice.

Meanwhile, the Voice of the People’s Party (VPP) has for long being demanding the halt in recruitment process in various government departments until a roster system for job reservation policy is deliberated upon.

Speaking over the VPP's demand, the Chief Minister said that job recruitment cannot be stopped as it will affect the age of youths applying for employment in government posts.

“Recruitments cannot stop I mean if we put a stop to recruitment, then many of our youngsters who are meant to get jobs and who are going to apply for them will get overage, as the days go by will suffer and hence in the larger interest of ensuring that the youth get the jobs while the review or the discussions or the committees will deliberate on the different aspects of reservation policy. The recruitments will continue,” he added.

Reacting to a question if the Reservation Roster will be retrospective or prospective, Sangma also clarified that roster is a continuous process and it is required to know where we are in the roster at present.

Also read : Meghalaya: Process of job recruitment in the state will resume, says CM Conrad Sangma