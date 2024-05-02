Meghalaya continues to struggle with a wave of petrol bomb attacks, with the Mawlai camp of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Shillong becoming the latest target. Unidentified miscreants launched a petrol bomb near the Mawlai camp late on Wednesday night.

This latest assault follows similar attacks earlier in the week, with petrol bombs hurled at the heavily guarded Shillong Sadar police station and Rynjah police station. With these three recent attacks, the number of petrol bomb incidents in Shillong has surged to eight.

The Meghalaya Police, in response to the escalating threat, has intensified nighttime patrols in Shillong to prevent further attacks. However, none of the perpetrators responsible for these assaults have been identified or apprehended.