Meghalaya: 'Petrol bomb' hurled at residence of deputy CM Sniawbhalang Dhar
A petrol bomb was reportedly thrown at the residence of Meghalaya's Deputy Chief Minister, Sniawbhlang Dhar. No casualties have been reported, and an FIR has been filed by the Deputy CM.
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Meghalaya: 'Petrol bomb' hurled at residence of deputy CM Sniawbhalang Dhar
A petrol bomb was hurled at the residence of Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhlang Dhar on April 26. Allegedly, the perpetrators threw the bomb from the streets, causing it to land on the minister's balcony.
No damage has been reported so far. Meanwhile, Dhar has filed an FIR regarding the incident.
“Dhar’s residence was targeted by unidentified miscreants who threw a petrol bomb that landed on the balcony without causing any injuries,” police said.
The Deputy CM was not available for comments.
This is a developing story. Further details awaited.
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