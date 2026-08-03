Meghalaya: Petrol bombs hurled at State Pollution Control Board office in Shillong, probe underway

Two unidentified masked men allegedly hurled petrol bombs at the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) office in Shillong on Monday afternoon, August 3, police said. No injuries or damage to property were reported in the incident.

The attack occurred between 12 noon and 12.30 pm when the two accused arrived on a scooter and threw two petrol bombs at the office before fleeing the scene, officials said.

The incident comes days after the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board conducted a public hearing on a proposed limestone mining project in East Jaintia Hills district, which had faced opposition from sections of the local community.

An official of the Pollution Control Board said an FIR has been lodged in connection with the attack.

"We have lodged an FIR. Police and the forensic team visited the office and collected evidence," the official said.

Shillong City Superintendent of Police Dangsan Khyriem confirmed the incident and said a case would be registered based on the complaint filed by the Board.

"Two petrol bombs were hurled. A case will be registered based on the FIR," Khyriem said.

When asked whether the incident could be linked to the recent public hearing on the proposed limestone mining project at Lum Syrman, the police officer said it was too early to establish any connection.

Police have launched an investigation and are analysing CCTV footage from the area to identify the two accused. A manhunt has also been launched to trace those involved in the attack.

Authorities said further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the incident.