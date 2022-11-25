Candlelight vigil organised by five NGOs - KSU, FKJGP, RBYF, HNYF and JSU on November 24 turned ugly in the heart of the city at Shillong.

As per ground reports, masked miscreants from amongst the member of the NGOs started arguing with the Police personnel which led to huge chaos which subsequently petrol bombs were thrown at the police and public property were destroyed near Civil Hospital, Shillong.

Notably, a CRPF bus was attacked by the mob adjacent to the civil hospital and stones were also pelted.

The personnel abandoned the bus.

The mob then tried to set the bus on fire but the leaders of the organisation doused the flames. Similarly, a traffic post was toppled and set ablaze.

However, a few hours later, the police were able to allow vehicles to pass through Civil and Barik freely. The areas in most parts of the city remain deserted after the tension that erupted at civil.

On the other hand, an unrest calm was been witnessed among the shopkeepers and business establishments in Shillong as they were closed early, apprehending violence.

The situation is tense but under control with leaders of different organisations appealing for peace.

Different organisations in Meghalaya have announced a “non-cooperation movement” on November 25 across the five hill districts.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services continue to remain suspended to prevent the spread of fake news that could foment trouble.