Former Uttar Pradesh MLA Phagu Chauhan took oath as the new governor of Meghalaya.

He was administered the oath of office by Meghalaya High Court Judge, Justice Wanlura Diengdoh at a function in Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, other Cabinet ministers and senior officials were present at swearing in ceremony on February 18.

Chauhan (75), who was the governor of Bihar, succeeded BD Mishra as the 23rd governor of the hill state.

He is a former member of 17th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh from Ghosi, a seat he won a record six times, representing various parties like the Lok Dal, Bahujan Samaj Party and Bharatiya Janata Party.

Chauhan has been around in UP politics for the past four decades, winning his first Assembly election in 1985 on the symbol of the Dalit Mazdoor Kisan Party. In 1991, he returned as an MLA on a Janata Dal ticket; and in 1996 and 2002, won on the BJP symbol.

Then, he moved to the BSP, and won from Ghosi again in 2007. For the sixth time, in 2017, he contested on a BJP ticket, and won.