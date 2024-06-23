The Meghalaya Public Health Engineering (PHE) department, on June 22 dismissed claims of irregularities in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme, stating that significant progress has been made in the provision of drinking water supply to villages across the state.

Speaking with reporters, an official from the PHE department stated that the challenges that have come up amid the implementation phase are being resolved, adding, “We have made a significant progress in providing drinking water supply to villages across the state including Garo Hills. However, as that the project is still ongoing and we are resolving different challenges we face during the implementation phase.”

Furthermore, the official said that the field engineers are addressing the challenges regarding land acquisition, objections to water sources.

On the extension of the implementation timeline, the PHE official said that a few projects faced a delay due to issues pertaining to climate and logistics and ensured that the projects will not be abandoned.

Emphasising that the JJM implementation process in every village is completed, the official urged people to refrain from believing baseless assumptions and allegations.