The Government of Meghalaya is organizing the second edition of the Meghalaya Pineapple Festival, 2024 at Dilli Haat, New Delhi. Celebrating Meghalaya’s delicious Kew Pineapples and rich agricultural produce, the festival will take place from July 10th to July 14th, 2024. Following the success of the first edition, Meghalaya’s Kew Pineapples have gained not only national but also international prominence, with the recent export of 3.5 million tonnes to the Middle East in June 2024.

Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma, Minister of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, Commissioner & Secretary of the Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Department Dr. Vijay Kumar D, officials from APEDA, along with key entrepreneurs and farmers from Meghalaya, will grace the event.

Kew Pineapples are Meghalaya’s jewel and a true treasure of the state. The efforts of the Government of Meghalaya have been instrumental in preserving, promoting, and presenting this key produce to national and international markets.

The public is invited to taste the most exquisite and delicious varieties of state-grown pineapples at Dilli Haat, New Delhi from July 11th to July 14th, 2024. Various groups of farmers will visit locations such as Azadpur Mandi and Mother Dairy Facilities at Mongolpuri on different days.

Recently, the Chief Minister visited the Safal outlets, which are set to provide farmers and entrepreneurs with the necessary exposure and market opportunities. The festival will feature not only pineapples but also the stories of pineapple growers and entrepreneurs who have gained regional, national, and international recognition.

Apart from the twelve different stalls by farmers and entrepreneurs from Meghalaya, the festival will have a dedicated stall serving authentic Meghalaya cuisine, allowing attendees to experience the local flavors of Meghalaya.