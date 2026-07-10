Meghalaya pineapple festival opens in Delhi, spotlighting exports and farm value chain

The fourth Meghalaya Pineapple Festival opened at Dilli Haat in New Delhi on July 10, with the state showcasing its premium pineapples and highlighting efforts to strengthen agricultural value chains, expand exports and improve farmers' incomes.

The three-day festival, organised by the Meghalaya Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, was inaugurated by Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region and Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia in the presence of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, senior government officials, industry representatives, exporters and farmer collectives.

Known for their rich aroma, low acidity and sweetness, Meghalaya's pineapples have a Brix value of 16-18, significantly above the national average. Cultivated across Ri Bhoi, Garo Hills, Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills, the crop supports thousands of farming households and has emerged as one of the state's key horticultural products.

A key announcement at the event was the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Flipkart and National E-Market Services Limited (NeML) to strengthen marketing and distribution channels for pineapple growers and expand their access to organised retail and digital marketplaces.

Scindia said Meghalaya's pineapples had earned recognition "far beyond the State and the country", reaching premium markets across the world because of their "sweetness, rich aroma, low acidity and high Brix content".

He said the state was building "globally competitive value chains that place farmers at the centre of development", while adding that Meghalaya had "many jewels to offer the world, from its exceptional pineapples and Lakadong turmeric to its unique culture".

Sangma said the government's priority was to ensure that market expansion translated into direct benefits for farmers.

"Our objective is simple — to ensure that every partnership we build and every market we open ultimately translates into higher incomes, stronger livelihoods and better opportunities for the people of Meghalaya," he said.

He added that the festival had grown beyond promoting a single fruit and had become a platform showcasing "our farmers, entrepreneurs, self-help groups, artisans, musicians and our vibrant culture".

According to the state government, Meghalaya has exported more than 100 metric tonnes of pineapples through organised domestic and international channels under initiatives led by the Meghalaya State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB).

The latest export milestone came in June 2026, when a two-metric-tonne consignment of Meghalaya pineapples was flagged off for Lulu Retail in Dubai.

The government also released Meghalaya Pineapple: A Four-Edition Journey, documenting the festival's growth since its launch in 2023. Fresh pineapple consignments sent to New Delhi have increased from 7.7 metric tonnes during the inaugural edition to more than 15 metric tonnes in 2025, according to official figures.

Officials said the state's agricultural ecosystem now includes 40 PRIME Hubs, of which 12 are operational, along with more than 650 spoke facilities supporting aggregation, storage and processing.

The Jirang Organic Agro Farmer Producer Company, highlighted during the event, now connects 433 farmers across 18 villages, nearly 75 per cent of them women. Its turnover has increased from ₹1.5 lakh during 2017-21 to over ₹1.17 crore in 2025.

The government said value addition through processed and export-grade pineapple products has increased returns substantially, with linked farmers recording income growth of up to 80 per cent.

The festival will continue until July 12 at Dilli Haat, featuring exhibitions, buyer-seller interactions and cultural performances under the Chief Minister's Meghalaya Grassroots Music Programme.