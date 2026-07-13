Meghalaya pineapple festival records sale of 30 MT of fresh fruit, nearly doubles last year's figure

The fourth Meghalaya Pineapple Festival concluded in New Delhi on July 12 with the sale of 30 metric tonnes (MT) of fresh pineapples, nearly doubling the 15.4 MT sold during the previous edition in 2025 and marking a sharp rise from the 7.7 MT recorded at the inaugural festival in 2023.

Held over three days at Dilli Haat, the festival also resulted in new retail partnerships and business agreements aimed at expanding market access for Meghalaya's agricultural produce.

Organised by the Meghalaya Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, the event brought together farmers, retailers, food processors, exporters, hospitality businesses and consumers. Officials said the increasing sales reflected rising demand for Meghalaya's pineapples, known for their sweetness, aroma and low acidity, while highlighting the state's efforts to strengthen market linkages for farmers.

A major outcome of this year's festival was the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Flipkart and NCDEX e Markets Limited (NeML). The partnerships are expected to create larger markets for Meghalaya's pineapples and other niche agricultural products produced in the state.

Speaking on the closing day, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma thanked visitors for their response to the festival and said the event had benefited farmers, entrepreneurs and artists from the state.

"On behalf of all the farmers, entrepreneurs and musicians of Meghalaya, I really want to thank all of you for making this festival a great success," he said.

Sangma also joined artists from the Chief Minister's Meghalaya Grassroots Music Programme (CM-MGMP) for a musical performance. He said the programme currently supports more than 7,000 musicians and has facilitated over 38,000 performances across Meghalaya, providing both employment opportunities and cultural experiences for visitors.

Apart from fresh pineapples, the festival showcased value-added products and indigenous produce such as Lakadong turmeric, ginger, jackfruit chips and honey. Organisers said many products sold out during the event, driven by participation from farmer groups, self-help groups, local entrepreneurs and brands including Meghalaya Collectives.

Visitors also took part in pineapple tasting sessions, interacted directly with growers and sampled dishes prepared using Meghalaya-grown pineapples.

Officials said many participating farmers visited Delhi for the first time and returned with new business contacts and opportunities to engage with organised retailers and institutional buyers throughout the year.

The festival also featured cultural performances under the CM-MGMP, alongside exhibitions by artisans and entrepreneurs, combining agriculture, tourism and local culture on a single platform.

The state government said the festival reflects its broader strategy of strengthening agricultural value chains through branding, processing and improved market access, with the aim of increasing farmers' incomes and expanding Meghalaya's presence in national markets.