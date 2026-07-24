Meghalaya pineapples reach Bengaluru consumers through quick-commerce platform

Meghalaya's premium pineapples have entered the quick-commerce market in Bengaluru, expanding the state's reach to urban consumers through online grocery delivery services.

The produce is being sourced directly from the Jirang Organic Farmer Producer Company and air-freighted to Bengaluru, a move the state government said is aimed at improving market access for farmers and ensuring better prices for their produce. The pineapples are known for their high Brix value, sweetness and aroma.

Officials said the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen direct market linkages for farmers and reduce reliance on traditional supply chains.

The development comes after the fourth Meghalaya Pineapple Festival at Dilli Haat in New Delhi, where the government said around 30 metric tonnes of fresh pineapples were sold over three days.

To expand market access further, the Meghalaya government has signed memorandums of understanding with Flipkart and NCDEX e Markets Limited (NeML) to promote the state's agricultural produce through digital and institutional platforms.

Officials said the partnerships are intended to create long-term marketing opportunities for farmers and strengthen the value chain for niche products from the state.