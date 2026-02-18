Meghalaya pitches AI-led governance and climate action at India AI Impact Conference

Meghalaya positioned itself as a serious player in India’s artificial intelligence push, using the India AI Impact Conference at Bharat Mandapam to highlight how technology is being integrated into governance, climate response and rural development.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said it was a “proud moment” to see the state present a unified front at one of the country’s largest AI gatherings. “Glad to witness Meghalaya shining bright at the India AI Impact Conference at Bharat Mandapam,” he wrote on social media, describing the event as “one of the world’s largest gatherings on Artificial Intelligence, proudly hosted by India”.

The Meghalaya Pavilion brought together multiple government departments, research centres and startups, signalling a coordinated strategy rather than a symbolic presence. Participating entities included the IT & Communications Department, Government of Meghalaya, the State GIS & UAV Centre (MBDA), the Climate Change Centre (MBDA), Sirobilt, Shamrock AI, Ruralnomics (PRIME Startup), Edviseme (PRIME Startup), and USTM Meghalaya.

According to the Chief Minister, the pavilion “showcased the innovation, ambition, and technological spirit of our state”, with a focus on practical AI applications. Demonstrations centred on how artificial intelligence tools are being used to strengthen governance systems, improve climate data analysis, support rural economies, and enhance education and entrepreneurship ecosystems.

Officials involved in the showcase said the emphasis was on field-level impact — from GIS-driven planning and UAV-based monitoring to AI-led advisory systems for farmers and small enterprises. The presence of PRIME-backed startups underlined the state’s attempt to link policy with entrepreneurship.

Calling the participation more than symbolic, Sangma said, “This is not just participation, this is leadership from the Northeast in the AI revolution.” The statement reflects Meghalaya’s effort to reposition itself within the national technology landscape, particularly as smaller states compete for digital investments and innovation partnerships.

He also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “grand success of this landmark summit” and thanked Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw for the opportunity to participate.

The conference drew policymakers, technology firms, startups and academic institutions from across the country, with discussions centred on scaling AI responsibly and aligning it with public policy objectives. For Meghalaya, the focus was clear: positioning AI as a tool for governance reform and climate resilience rather than a standalone technology showcase.