Meghalaya pitches organic sector to global buyers at BIOFACH 2026 in Germany

Meghalaya presented its organic farming ecosystem to international buyers and certification agencies at BIOFACH 2026 in Nuremberg, marking the state’s first participation in the global organic trade fair.

The event, held in Germany and attended by participants from more than 90 countries, offered a platform for the state to position itself as an emerging organic sourcing destination from the Northeast. India was recognised as the ‘Country of the Year’ at the fair.

The delegation was led by Vijay Kumar D, Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya and Chairman of the Meghalaya Natural and Organic Farming Society for Livelihood and Innovation in Agriculture (MEGNOLIA). Addressing stakeholders, he outlined the state’s organic development roadmap and said Meghalaya’s model was anchored in “institutional strength, ecological sustainability, and market integration”.

Officials said the focus was on presenting a structured system built around farmer collectives, certification mechanisms and export-oriented value chains. Meetings were held with international buyers, certification bodies and organic traders to explore procurement partnerships and long-term collaborations.

Farmer representatives from the state were part of the official delegation, a move the government described as part of its effort to directly link producers with international markets.

Trinity Saioo, a turmeric farmer from Jaintia Hills known for Lakadong turmeric, said, “Coming to Germany and attending BIOFACH was like a dream come true for me. I never imagined that organic turmeric grown in our fields would be seen and appreciated globally.” She added that the visit helped her understand “the importance of quality, certification, and value addition for better markets”.

Ringnang Kongkal Sangma, a black pepper farmer from Garo Hills, said the exposure helped her understand “international expectations for organic spices like black pepper” and highlighted the value of traceability and collective marketing.

The participation comes amid the rollout of the State Organic Mission 2028, which aims to bring one lakh hectares under certified organic cultivation. The programme focuses on cluster-based certification through Internal Control Systems, strengthening Farmer Producer Organisations, aggregation infrastructure and improved market access.

Through MEGNOLIA, the state is promoting the ‘Meghalaya Collectives Organic’ brand to improve price realisation and expand access to premium domestic and overseas markets.

Turmeric, pineapple, ginger, Khasi mandarin and black pepper are among the state’s organic products that have found buyers outside the region. At BIOFACH, certified organic ginger, turmeric and sticky rice were showcased at a dedicated pavilion, drawing interest from buyers and certification agencies.

Officials said the participation is part of a broader effort to integrate Meghalaya’s organic producers into global value chains and meet international standards on quality, traceability and sustainability.