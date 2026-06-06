Meghalaya pitches Rs 2,100 crore tourism push to national tour operators

Meghalaya has showcased major tourism infrastructure investments and expanded industry support as it seeks to attract a larger share of domestic and international visitors through closer engagement with leading tour operators across the country.

The state’s Tourism Department, in collaboration with the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), hosted an interactive session in Shillong as part of a three-day familiarisation tour for tourism industry representatives.

Addressing the gathering, Tourism Minister Timothy D. Shira said the government is investing heavily in key tourism circuits across the state. According to the department, more than Rs 683 crore has been earmarked for the Umiam circuit, over Rs 673 crore for the Sohra circuit, more than Rs 538 crore for the New Shillong circuit and over Rs 244 crore for the Tura circuit, besides additional projects in the Garo Hills region.

The minister also highlighted financial assistance extended to tourism stakeholders, stating that around Rs 3.62 crore had been provided to tour operators during the past three financial years, including Rs 1.42 crore in the previous year. Support ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh has also been extended for indigenous festivals aimed at preserving local traditions and culture.

“Tour operators have been among our strongest partners in promoting Meghalaya to travellers across India and beyond,” Shira said.

Tourism Commissioner and Secretary Vijay Kumar D. said the state is focusing on increasing the average duration of tourist stays by promoting experiential travel and community-based tourism initiatives.

He said Meghalaya has introduced a 70 per cent government subsidy for rural homestays and is also working towards expanding its hospitality infrastructure, with multiple luxury hotel projects under construction. The state aims to have ten five-star hotels within the next five years.

The official also outlined plans to develop niche tourism segments, including fruit-wine tourism, structured cave exploration and village-based tourism experiences.

The familiarisation tour brought IATO representatives to several destinations across Meghalaya, including Shillong, Sohra, Mawkdok Dympep Valley, Nohkalikai Falls, Arwah Cave, Nohsngithiang Falls, Mawphlang Sacred Grove, Laitlum Canyon, Umiam Lake and Smit. Delegates also interacted with local tourism stakeholders and experienced community tourism initiatives, local cuisine and cultural programmes.

The department said the exercise is intended to help national tourism leaders gain first-hand exposure to Meghalaya’s tourism offerings and support the development of new travel packages. It also aims to strengthen the state's presence within national and international travel trade networks.

IATO President Ravi Gosain said the association would work with the Meghalaya government to promote the state's tourism products through its industry network and help position Meghalaya as a leading destination in the North East.

The event concluded with a presentation showcasing Meghalaya’s tourism attractions and ongoing efforts to expand the sector through infrastructure development and stakeholder partnerships.