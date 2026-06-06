Meghalaya pitches unified Northeast tourism plan at NEC plenary in Shillong

Shillong hosted the 73rd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) on June 4, where discussions centred on a long-term development roadmap for the Northeast, including tourism, connectivity, infrastructure, agriculture, investment and sports.

Chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the meeting brought together the governors and chief ministers of all eight northeastern states along with senior officials from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER). A major focus of the deliberations was the North East Vision Plan 2047, which aims to position the region as a centre for economic growth, connectivity and cultural development.

One of the key proposals at the meeting came from Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who heads the high-level task force on tourism. Sangma advocated a unified tourism strategy for the Northeast, arguing that the eight states should market themselves collectively rather than as separate destinations.

The proposal seeks to encourage tourists to travel across state boundaries through integrated tourism circuits, a model that officials believe could strengthen the region's appeal in domestic and international markets.

The NEC plenary reviewed progress in several sectors and discussed mechanisms for greater coordination among states. Tourism, infrastructure development, food self-sufficiency, handloom and handicrafts, sports promotion and investment generation were among the issues taken up during the session.

The discussions also highlighted Meghalaya's ongoing infrastructure and tourism projects, including the expansion of Shillong Airport, development of tourism facilities such as the Shillong ropeway and Mawsynram's Rain Museum, and efforts to improve destination management.

Entrepreneurship and startup development featured prominently in the state's presentation. Government programmes aimed at supporting businesses and generating employment outside the public sector were cited as part of Meghalaya's economic strategy.

Sports infrastructure was another area of focus, with Meghalaya preparing to host the 39th National Games in 2027. The state has initiated a long-term sports action plan and is expanding facilities ahead of the event.

Addressing the plenary, Sangma said the NEC is increasingly evolving into a policy-driven institution focused on regional planning and coordination rather than functioning solely as a funding agency.

The meeting concluded with a renewed emphasis on inter-state cooperation and a collective approach to achieving the goals outlined under the North East Vision Plan 2047, with tourism emerging as one of the key sectors identified for regional collaboration.