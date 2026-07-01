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Meghalaya plans fisheries cluster to benefit over 1,000 fish farmers: CM Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya plans fisheries cluster to benefit over 1,000 fish farmers: CM Conrad Sangma

The Meghalaya government has discussed setting up a fisheries cluster with modern infrastructure under FIDF. The plan, involving NFDB, NABARD and Uday Aqua, aims to improve production, market access and farmer livelihoods.

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Meghalaya plans fisheries cluster to benefit over 1,000 fish farmers: CM Conrad Sangma
Story highlights
  • Proposal will be developed under the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund
  • NFDB, NABARD and Uday Aqua will jointly support project implementation
  • Partners will provide technical expertise, market linkages and capacity-building for farmers

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on July 1 said the state government has discussed the feasibility of establishing a fisheries cluster and developing modern fisheries infrastructure to benefit more than 1,000 fish farmers across the state.

Sharing the update on X, Sangma said the proposed project will be developed under the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) and aims to strengthen the fisheries sector through dedicated infrastructure and support systems.

The project will be implemented in collaboration with the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), NABARD, and Uday Aqua, which will provide technical expertise, market linkages, and capacity-building support for fish farmers.

The Chief Minister said the initiative is expected to enhance aquaculture infrastructure, improve market access, strengthen production capabilities, and boost the livelihoods of fish farmers across Meghalaya.

Edited By: Silpirani Kalita
Published On: Jul 01, 2026
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