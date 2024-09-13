Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal said that efforts to identify an alternative route bypassing the Umiam dam for the convenience of vehicles travelling to Shillong are underway.

This comes in light of safety threats pertaining to the Umiam dam, the retrofitting construction work on which was completed only recently.

Speaking to reporters, Mondal said that the department requested Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar for assistance in the matter.

He further assured that efforts are underway to find a solution for the convenience of commuters.

Furthermore, the minister ruled out the possibility of allowing big and heavy vehicles to cross over the bridge, stating that restrictions have been put in order to ensure the safety of the Umiam dam.