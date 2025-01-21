Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma extended their wishes to the people of Meghalaya as the northeastern state celebrated its 53rd statehood day on January 21.

"Meghalaya is admired for its natural beauty and the industrious nature of the people," PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the state's distinct characteristics. The Prime Minister also expressed hopes for the state's continued growth, "praying for the continuous development of the state in the times to come."

Chief Minister Sangma echoed similar sentiments on Facebook, emphasising the state's natural splendour and the hardworking spirit of its residents. Both leaders' messages underscored Meghalaya's journey since its formation in 1972, when it was carved out of Assam.

"Today, we celebrate 53 glorious years of Meghalaya – a land of unmatched beauty, rich culture, and resilient spirit. As we honor our journey, let’s continue striving for progress and unity, cherishing the dreams of our people.

Happy Meghalaya Day to every proud soul of this incredible state!" CM Sangma wrote.

Known for its living root bridges, abundant rainfall, and diverse indigenous cultures, Meghalaya has emerged as a significant tourist destination in Northeast India. The state has also made notable strides in organic farming and sustainable development initiatives over recent years.