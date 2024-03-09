Prime Minister Narendra Modi has virtually laid the foundation stone for an Information Technology (IT) Park in Tura, Meghalaya.

The new IT Park aims to boost the digital economy of the region and provide job opportunities for the youth.

PM Modi also inaugurated and dedicated the Farmers Hostel cum Training Centre at Upper Shillong and laid the foundation for over Rs 290 crore projects including IT Park in Tura and the construction of a four-lane road at New Shillong Township.

Taking to his X handle, Meghalaya CM wrote, "‘Viksit Bharat Viksit North East’ programme has given us the vision and confidence that under your leadership our Nation and the region can move forward. Your commitment to accelerating progress and development is guiding us to work with the common agenda of making Northeast the growth engine of India."



Also Read: Meghalaya: Ministry of DoNER sanctions Rs 126.94 crore for construction of IT Park in Tura

Earlier, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) sanctioned a significant amount of Rs 126.94 crore for the construction of an Information Technology (IT) Park in Tura, Meghalaya.

This initiative is part of the ministry's broader efforts to enhance infrastructure and promote development in the northeastern states of India.

This financial support aims to address connectivity deficits, and social sector gaps, and to boost livelihood and employment opportunities across the eight states of the region.

The sanctioning of the IT Park project reflects the government's commitment to fostering economic growth and self-reliance in the northeast, in line with the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan" principles.

The IT Park is expected to create a vibrant ecosystem for technology and innovation, contributing to the region's vibrant demography and demand.