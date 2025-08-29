Three in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi get 10 years RI for sexually assaulting minors

A special POCSO court in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district sentenced three individuals to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting three children in 2017.

The court of Special Judge (POCSO), Nongpoh, held the three guilty under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, officials said on Thursday.

It also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convicts.

They had sexually assaulted the minors, in an inebriated condition, on June 28, 2017, police said.

The chargesheet in connection with the case was filed on October 23, 2017.

Earlier, in a similar judgement, a special court in Khliehriat handed down lengthy prison sentences to two men convicted of sexual offences against children under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Sawen Tangliang received the harsher punishment of 25 years rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 30,000 after being found guilty by the Special Judge (POCSO) court in East Jaintia Hills District.