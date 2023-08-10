The Court of Special Judge, POCSO, Tura in Meghalaya has sentenced a rape accused to seven years rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000.

The POCSO court found Md Anishur Rahman, a tempo driver guilty of raping a minor girl on March 2017, while the girl was en-route to Chibinang in a tempo.

The incident spread shock waves across the state with the victim’s parents filing a missing case at Tura police station.

After six-long-years, a rape victim and her family have received some sort of consolation after the prime accused in the case was found guilty by a POCSO in Tura, West Garo Hills. The Court of Special Judge, POCSO, Tura found Md. Anishur Rahman, a tempo driver, guilty.

Subsequent investigation led to the suspicion that Md. Anishur Rahman, also known as Rahul, the driver of the tempo and son of Md. Sarhab Ali, the owner of a furniture shop in Chibinang weekly market, was involved in the abduction.

A case was registered under Tura Women PS Case No. 17(3)2017, with charges under sections 366A/368 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3(a)/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The investigative responsibility fell upon UB/WPSI Renu D. Momin, who meticulously pursued leads, gathered evidence, and submitted a comprehensive charge sheet on January 31, 2018. The subsequent trial was marked by the prosecution's detailed presentation of evidence and arguments.

After careful consideration of all available facts, the Court of Special Judge, POCSO, West Garo Hills, Tura, reached a verdict, finding Md. Anishur Rahman guilty under Section 3(a)/4 of the POCSO Act.

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