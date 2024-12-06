The Meghalaya Police has announced revised dates for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for all candidates, including those who appeared in the exam conducted from November 18 - December 21 at 1st MLP Bn., Mawiong and 4th MLP Bn., Sohpian.

In a press release, the Central Recruitment Board stated that the PET which was notified via a November 7 order, stands “CANCELLED with immediate effect,” due to technical errors encountered during the PET conducted in 1st MLP Bn., Mawiong and 4th MLP Bn., Sohpian.

The revised dates for the Physical Efficiency Test are:

1. December 13, 2024 - December 20, 2024 at center: 3rd MLP Bn., Sahbsein, Jowai

2. January 6, 2025 - January 11, 2025 at centers: 5th MLP Bn., Samanda, Williamnagar and 4th MLP Bn., Sohpian, Nongstoin

3. January 13, 2025 - February 15, 2025 at centers: 1st MLP Bn., Mawiong, Shillong and 2nd MLP Bn., Goeragre, Tura

The authorities directed candidates appearing for PET at 3rd MLP Bn., Sahbsein, Jowai to download their admit cards from the Meghalaya Police website which will be available for download from December 6, 2024.

Admit cards for candidates appearing in other PET centers will be available for downloading from December 16, 2024.

Candidates are also requested to kindly verify their information before downloading their admit cards, and option will be available to edit/correct the data online before generating the admit card.

Candidate opting for change in PET date are requested to kindly submit an application to the Member Secretary, Central Recruitment Board before the commencement of the PET.

Furthermore, candidates are advised to regularly check the official Meghalaya Police website for updates. For any queries, one may contact the office of the Central Recruitment Board at Mawroh, Shillong or reach us through our helpline no. 6033164273 on working days during office hours.