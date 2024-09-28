The Meghalaya police apprehended 10 Bangladeshi nationals in South West Garo Hills district, who were coming from the direction of Purakhasia in an auto rickshaw.

The police sprung into action after receiving specific information from the 50 Battalion Border Security Force (BSF), apprehending the infiltrators.

Combined troops of 100 Bn BSF and Police Outpost, Purakhasia set up a mobile check post on SH- 12 between Dalu and Ampati to nab the individuals.

However, the personnel later discovered through the source that the Bangladeshi nationals had already crossed the area, following which they informed the ZigZag Police Station, where the personnel were able to apprehend the Bangladeshi nationals.

The apprehended individuals were later produced in court. Investigation is underway.