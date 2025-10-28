Meghalaya police apprehend five suspected Bangladeshis in Shillong

Mawlai Police, assisted by the Special Operations Team (SOT), detained five people suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals at the ISBT junction in Mawlai Mawiong. The group included two women.

Police identified the detainees as Md. Fajid Bilul (47), Lelepa Begum (40), Musamat Jahana Khatoon (35), Md. Alamgir Mia (25), and Md. Imammul Hassan (18). Investigators said the five had travelled from Srinagar and were believed to be on their way to Bangladesh through Shillong.

Following a tip-off, officers stopped a tourist taxi (registration number ML05 S 1358) at the ISBT junction for inspection. The occupants were unable to show any valid passports or travel permits during questioning.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, confirmed that the suspects were taken into custody and a case has been registered at Mawlai Police Station. Authorities are now probing their route of travel and possible local links.

The five were presented before a local court on October 27 evening as part of ongoing legal procedures.