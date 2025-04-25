Meghalaya police have apprehended 30-year-old Simon Shylla for making comments supporting terrorists who attacked and killed tourists in Pahalgam.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem announced Thursday that authorities received multiple reports about a Facebook user named "Man Shylla" posting anti-national comments on an Assam-based news channel covering the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The comments allegedly endorsed the attackers and encouraged similar violence against specific communities in Northeast India.

The Special Cell of East Khasi Hills Police tracked down and apprehended Shylla at his residence in Umlyngka. Authorities said his statements threatened national unity and integrity.

In a related development, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Assam University, Silchar, has filed an FIR against computer science student Md. Bahauddin Choudhury for allegedly posting anti-national and inflammatory content related to the same attack.

ABVP claims Choudhury's April 23 social media post contained derogatory language about those discussing the attack and made false statements intended to incite religious tensions. The student organisation has called for strict action under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing threats to national security and communal harmony.

Choudhury has since issued a public apology on Facebook, acknowledging his "aggressive and offensive" language while stating he never intended to upset anyone. University officials are reportedly investigating the incident while ABVP continues pressing for legal consequences.