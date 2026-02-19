Meghalaya police arrest 13 over Goalgaon attack that left one dead

Thirteen people have been arrested in connection with a deadly attack in Goalgaon, West Garo Hills district, that killed one person after a group of NGO members was ambushed while returning from a quarry inspection, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma told the state legislature on February 19.

The arrests, confirmed as of February 12, 2026, mark the most significant law enforcement action taken so far in a case that has drawn attention to tensions around stone quarrying in the region. The Chief Minister declined to name the detained individuals, saying doing so would be detrimental to the ongoing investigation.

According to the Chief Minister's account to the House, the incident began when members of an NGO travelling back from Paradanga village — where they had been inspecting a stone quarry — were stopped at Goalgaon. A group then attacked their vehicles with stones, resulting in one fatality.

The circumstances of the clash point to underlying friction over quarrying activity in the area, though the government has not commented on the wider context. Stone quarrying has been a politically sensitive issue in Meghalaya, with disputes over land use, permits and community rights frequently surfacing in the Garo Hills belt.

The question was raised in the House by MLA Rupa Marak, who asked the Chief Minister to explain the cause of the incident and the steps taken in response. The reply was given directly, without supplementary documents being tabled.

Rajabala Police Station, which covers the area, was itself upgraded from an outpost to a full-fledged police station as recently as December 2022. The station currently operates with a total of 31 personnel across various ranks, the House was told separately during the same session.