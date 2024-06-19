The Meghalaya Police, on June 19 opened fire at four kidnappers after they attempted to run from police custody at Nongpoh, Ri Bhoi district, in connection with the abduction of a truck driver.

The police personnel arrested the four robbers after they tried to kidnap a truck driver at Umtrew, aiming to extort money, according to the Ri Bhoi police.

Ri Bhoi SP, Jagpal Singh Dhanoa informed that the department received information in the wee hours of June 19, that a group of highway robbers was assaulting truck drivers.

After information regarding the incident was given to OC Umiam PS and Umsning PS, the latter discovered that some robbers in a white Scorpio vehicle were spotted kidnapping a truck driver, following which they were retorting towards Guwahati.

To nab the miscreants, the police set a naka duty. In the evening, the scorpio was again spotted and despite the attempts of the team to stop the vehicle, the vehicle tried to run over the staff on duty.

Later, the four suspected robbers were arrested by the police despite their attempts to flee to a jungle area.

Speaking to reporters, Ri Bhoi SP Dhanoa informed that the suspects were taken to Nongpoh PS, where they confessed to attempting to kidnap the driver and extort money from him. The four accused have been identified as Pradip Gogoi (38), Tulan Phukan (36), Pranjal Gogoi (38) and Deep Das (28).

The kidnapper driver was safely rescued, according to reports.