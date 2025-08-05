Meghalaya police arrest two drug peddlers from Assam; heroin seized

The Meghalaya Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and the West Jaintia Hills district police arrested two drug peddlers in possession of over 50 grams of heroin.

The two hailed from Darrang district in neighbouring Assam.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint team conducted a naka operation under the jurisdiction of Jowai Police Station in the early hours of Monday and apprehended the suspects.

They were travelling from Silchar in Assam to the Meghalaya capital Shillong in a bus which was stopped by the authorities around 4 am.

During a search, two soap cases containing heroin were recovered from one person, while three more such soap cases were found in possession of the other.

The contraband, concealed in undergarments and pockets, tested positive for heroin and weighed a total of 52.02 grams, the police officer said.

A case has been registered at Jowai Police Station under the NDPS Act.

Police said further investigation is on to trace the supply network and identify other operatives involved in the narcotic drug trade.