Meghalaya police arrest driver accused of serial public harassment in Shillong

A 42-year-old man accused of multiple cases of sexual harassment and stalking in Shillong has been arrested after a coordinated police operation across the East Khasi Hills district.

Police said the accused, identified as Tamdorlang Risaw, was apprehended on October 25 in Mawsynram by a team from Mawsynram Police Station. The black Bolero (registration number ML05P 7884) allegedly used in the offences was also seized.

The arrest followed two First Information Reports (FIRs) lodged at Laitumkhrah Police Station on October 15, detailing a series of incidents involving the same vehicle and driver. According to police, the earliest report dates back to May 2025, when the driver allegedly performed obscene acts in public near Don Bosco Square, causing distress to a bystander.

Subsequent incidents were reported on September 17 along Dhankheti–Malki Road and on September 23 near Don Bosco, Laitumkhrah, where the accused allegedly repeated similar acts of harassment in public view. The latest reported incident occurred on October 13, between 5:20 pm and 5:30 pm, near Loreto Convent, when a woman waiting for a ride was confronted and stalked by the same driver.

Following the FIRs, police registered Case No. 146/2025 under sections 296/79/75(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Case No. 147/2025 under sections 296/78/126(2) of the BNS, 2023. A coordinated search was then initiated across multiple stations in East Khasi Hills to trace the suspect.

Authorities confirmed that the accused will be produced before the competent court for further legal proceedings.