A joint operation by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of East Jaintia Hills District led to the arrest of four drug traffickers and the seizure of a significant quantity of heroin on June 24.

The suspects, identified as Sahin Hussain Laskar, Rofiqul Alom Laskar, Mamta Sinha from Cachar, Assam, and Maya Gwala from Pynthorbah, Shillong, were apprehended following a tip-off about drug smuggling activities.

Acting on intelligence, the ANTF team set up a checkpoint at Umtyra. They intercepted a private car traveling from Silchar, carrying three suspects. During a search conducted in the presence of witnesses, authorities discovered 15 soap boxes containing heroin, weighing a total of 164.99 grams, concealed and tied to the legs of the female suspect.

Initial interrogation revealed that the consignment was intended for delivery to Maya Gwala, also known as Puchki, who was subsequently arrested in Khliehriat.